Ticket sales reach 2.45 million for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

According to the world soccer governing organisation, 2.45 million tickets have already been sold for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Qatar.

In the most recent sales session, which lasted from July 5 to August 16, 520,532 tickets were sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to FIFA.

The group stage matches between Cameroon and Brazil, Brazil and Serbia, Portugal and Uruguay, Costa Rica and Germany, and Australia and Denmark received the most tickets allotted.

“Fans living in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Mexico, the UAE, England, Argentina, Brazil, Wales and Australia led the way and the digital queues by securing the biggest number of tickets,” FIFA said.

The start date for the upcoming sales phase will be revealed in late September. After the start of the final sales phase, over-the-counter sales will also begin in Doha.

The opening ceremony happens before the host nation’s match versus Ecuador on November 20 to kick off the 64-game tournament a day sooner than originally planned. It will be significant as the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and Arab world.

