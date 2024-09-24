Ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur is no stranger to heartbreaks at big-ticket ICC tournaments with a few coming under her leadership when India returned runners-up in 2020, and then ended as the losing semifinalist in 2022 — both losses coming against their old nemesis Australia. The forthcoming women’s T20 World Cup, starting October 3 in the UAE, presents Harmanpreet and Co another opportunity to lay their hands on that elusive trophy, and in a way double the joy for fans after the men’s team’s victorious campaign in the Caribbean last June.

Since the women’s T20 World Cup’s inception in 2009, India have managed to reach the final only once in 2020. India have also come agonisingly close to winning the WODI World Cup, but finished runner-up in 2017.

Ahead of their departure in quest of that elusive global crown, Harmanpreet exuded confidence in her team, and felt that it has been able to tick all the boxes in terms of preparations.

“We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things that were not there maybe in earlier editions. If I talk about this team, we have a few players who have been playing for a longer time and know their roles really well. I’m quite confident with this team and I can say that, yes, it’s the best team going into the World Cup,” the 35-year-old said.

India haven’t had game time since the end of July when they surprisingly finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. As part of preparations for the T20 World Cup, the team underwent an extensive preparatory camp at the NCA where the players spent a lot of time on fitness and fielding, areas where the team has been found wanting in the past.

“During the Asia Cup, we played good cricket. We have to talk about the entire tournament. There was one odd game that day when things didn’t go how we wanted. There are a lot of areas where we sat and discussed how we go about it and we are working on that,” said Harmanpreet, who has been part of all the T20 World Cups that have been staged till date.

In a career spanning close to a decade and half, Harmanpreet has been part of numerous global tournaments, but despite that she said that she is as excited as her maiden World championship. “I know I have played so many World Cups but I have the same excitement as I had when I was 19,” she expressed.

Confident of overcoming Oz threat

India will open its campaign against New Zealand in Dubai on October 4, and the high-profile clash against arch-rivals Pakistan will take place in Dubai on October 6. India’s third group A match is against Sri Lanka on October 9, before the face-off against defending champions Australia on October 13 in Sharjah.

India’s main challenge will come from Australia, who have found a way to beat India in ICC events even from difficult situations. However, Harmanpreet believes that her side is focused on playing good cricket, in order to stand a chance to beat a tough opponent like Australia.

“Look their team is good, no doubt about that. They also know that India is one of the teams that can go really hard on them. I think that is a really positive sign. We know that whenever we are playing against them, we can beat them any day, any time. Winning the title for so many years, it’s a great opportunity for us. They know that we are a team that is really good. We just want to play good cricket and be in that frame where we are aware and keep talking about those things that will help us beat them,” Harmanpreet said.

Muzumdar backs India’s top-6

Head coach Amol Muzumdar, who was alongside Harmanpreet, shed more light on the team’s focus areas during the training camp in Bengaluru.

“We did identify a few things (after the loss to Sri Lanka) and we went about in the subsequent camp. We first had a fitness and fielding camp. Then we had a 10 day skills only camp. We brought in a sports psychologist also (Mughda Bawre). She has been fantastic with the group.”

“We focused on enhancing athletic ability, all-round fielding abilities, there were yoga sessions and psychological sessions were added.”

Muzumdar also displayed supreme confidence in the team’s batting department, although it doesn’t have the firepower possessed by the likes of Australia and England.

“Our top six are the best. Their styles and mannerisms are different. Number three we have identified but we will reveal that when eleven is announced. In T20s, number three sets game the up, in any form actually,” he said.

The event, originally scheduled in Bangladesh, was shifted to the UAE due unrest in the South Asian nation. As part of their preparations, the Indian team had played five T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, before the venue was changed, leaving everyone surprised.

“It (venue change) came as a surprise to everyone of us. We had specifically gone to Bangladesh and played five T20Is over there to get used to the conditions, and it (T20 World Cup) has shifted to Dubai.

“As far as the conditions are concerned, it will be similar to India but I just think that at the start of the season from my experience in the IPL, there could be extra bounce on the surface,” he predicted.

Chief selector Neetu David, who was also present at the pre-departure presser, added: “We have done what is best for the team. The bench strength is also looking good. Shadow tours (India A tours) are also helping on that front.”

Contrary to David’s comments, the Indian women’s A team performed miserably during their recent tour to Australia, losing all three T20s, One-dayers and the only unofficial Test in August this year.

India’s squad for women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.