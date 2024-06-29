Logo

# Sports

This was my last T20 World Cup: Kohli

“This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can’t get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered,” Kohli said.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 30, 2024 12:08 am

Photo: Virat kohli running between the wickets (ANI)

Moments after India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup, batting maestro Virat Kohli announced that the T20 World Cup was his last appearance in the shortest format.

“This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can’t get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered,” Kohli said.

“Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it’s time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high,” he added.

This was Kohli’s sixth appearance in the showpiece event and his first as part of a champion side.

