Real Madrid on Wednesday were stunned by third tier team Alcoyano 2-1 in Copa del Rey, leading to a shocking exit of Zinedine Zidane’s men from the knockout competition.

The result follows last week’s exit surprising defeat in the semi-finals of the Super Cup after they were beaten by Athletic Club by a similar margin. Real Madrid have, thus, failed in two knockout competitions in as many weeks.

Los Blancos manager Zidane had rested some first-team regulars. But a team with Lucas Vazquez, Marcelo, Isco and Casemiro were any day a far too formidable for their rivals and should have easily come on top.

Eder Militao’s header on the stroke of half-time gave Madrid the lead after a scrappy first half, but they never looked comfortable and the supposed difference in class was hard to see.

Alcoyano, whose keeper Jose Juan is 41 years old, drew level 10 minutes from time when Jose Solbes poked home following a corner to force extra-time.

The home side were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes left to play after Ramon Lopez was sent off for a second yellow card, but with five minutes left to play Alcoyano worked space on the left and Juanan nipped in front of the defense to get a touch on Al Diakite’s cross to send the home side into ecstasy and deepend the crisis for Zidane.

Two goals from Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose gave his side a relatively straightforward 2-0 win away to third-tier Cordoba.

Cordoba had knocked Getafe out of the previous round, but rarely threatened against last season’s finalists, who saw the Brazilian score a side-footed goal at the far post from Roberto Lopez’s cross, before smashing home from 25 yards to seal the win.

In Wednesday’s La Liga games corresponding to the 19th round of matches, Mauro Arambarri’s 69th minute shot gave Getafe an important 1-0 win at home to bottom side Huesca, while ruining Pacheta’s debut as new Huesca coach.

Real Betis took advantage of the absence of Iago Aspas for Celta Vigo to come back from a goal down and claim a 2-1 win.

Sergio Canales scored twice for Betis after Santi Mina had opened the scoring for Celta, who have just one win in 21 matches without their captain.

Villarreal and Granada shared four goals in a rollercoaster game that began with Roberto Soldado scoring for the visitors against one of his former clubs, before Ruben Pena and Mario Gomez’s penalty turned the scoreline around, only for Kenedy to seal a point for Granada with 15 minutes left to play.

