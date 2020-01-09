Indian men’s cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has talked in favour of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has led India into a turmoil with protests erupting in every corner of the country.

“I have been playing for India from when I was 18 years old. In my team also there are all sorts, different castes, different religions. Just think Indian,” Shatri was quoted as saying to News18.

“I am sure the government has thought about it properly. There are still certain things to be tweaked here and there and they will do it for the benefit of Indians. I am speaking as an Indian here.

“I am not talking about x, y, z religion because I am speaking as an Indian. That’s who I have been, I realized it, even more, when I played for the country. So, I have the right to speak as an Indian,” the former Indian captain added.

Speaking about the anti-CAA movement that has taken the country by storm, Shastri urged the protesting people to be patient and assured them that there will be benefits coming out of the Act.

“I say guys be patient because I can see plenty of positives coming out of it in the long run. Think Indian, don’t think I am this, I am that. Think Indian and there are benefits coming your way. I am sure the government has thought about it. Now it is about the implementation. If there are still things that need to be tweaked here or there I am sure they will do it. For the benefit of India, for the benefit of Indians. I am speaking as an Indian here,” he said,

On being asked about the fear prevalent among the people of a particular religion that they might be declared non-Indians, the 56-year-old said, “I have not gone into that deeply. I am saying what I feel. But think Indian. Be patient. There must be benefits for everybody.”