FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien is not sure whether the Spanish LaLiga season will be completed amid the continued threat of the COVID-19.

“Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems,” Setien told Catalan radio station RAC1 on Thursday.

“I have read the protocol and the reality is I don’t know if it can be carried out as it is written, I think it’s unworkable, I think it’s very difficult logistically.”

Spanish league president Javier Tebas had said that the 2019/20 domestic season will not have to be cancelled and will be played out, although it will be a delayed finish.

Tebas said that LaLiga is working in conjecture with the European football governing body for a possible date to restart the league.

Tebas said that it is important to keep UEFA in the loop so that it can be ensured that all European leagues can successfully finish and the continental Champions League and Europa League competitions as well.

Tebas also said that they are considering scenarios where as little change as possible is required to be made to next year’s calendar. He however said that they will restart the league if and when they get UEFA’s nod, regardless of whether other countries are able to do the same or not.

LaLiga has been on ice since March 10 with Spain being one of the worst-hit countries in the world.