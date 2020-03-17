Former wicketkeeper-batsman and current South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has jokingly pointed out that amid the ongoing “global lockdown” in the wake of coronavirus pandemic only one thing is missing that is the turning off of cell phones.

The only thing missing in this “global lockdown” is cellphone use! What about turning that off for 2 weeks as well!? #bliss #naturesway #oldschool — mark boucher (@markb46) March 16, 2020

Notably, South Africa’s three-match ODI series against India has been cancelled in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The Proteas then moved to Kolkata as a stopover to South Africa.

The CAB team led by President #AvishekDalmiya along with Secretary #SnehashisGanguly and Assistant Secretary #DebabrataDas and other officials seen here receiving the #SouthAfrican team and support staff during their stopover at #Kolkata enroute home.#CAB pic.twitter.com/1GMiqi9sD0 — CABCricket (@CabCricket) March 16, 2020

The coronavirus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed more than 7,100 lives and has affected over 182,000.

Meanwhile, talking about India, the number of cases rose to 125 on Tuesday with 3 deaths reported, even as the Government put the country in a near-total lockdown with states shutting down schools and colleges and banning gatherings.

The government has advised people to maintain 1-meter distance between people till March 31, as a precautionary measure. The government has also restricted entry of travelers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18, 2020. However, this decision will be reviewed again.