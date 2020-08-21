Veteran Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer and their captain Thiago Silva has expressed his wish to lead the French club to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title when they face Bayern Munich in the final on Sunday.

Ahead of what is likely to be his last match as a PSG player, Silva said that winning the first major European title would be a fitting farewell for him, especially in a season that was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe this is a unique season, because of everything we’ve been going through – the pandemic, the lockdown, this Covid-19 situation. It’s been very tough for us when it comes to preparations. We’ve spent virtually three months at home. Many players live at an apartment and struggled to follow what the club had set out for them, in terms of training and preparing… So, our comeback was a bit hard,” Thiago was quoted as saying on the official website of PSG.

“But we have everything in our hands to finish it the way we planned, as the club celebrates its 50th anniversary, in my last year of contract. As I played against Atalanta, I wasn’t sure if that was going to be my last one, or else if I’d have the chance to play another game.

“And I can’t help having that thought in my mind, I think it’s just natural. But I’m quite calm, and quite happy with everything I’ve gone through at the club. And if this turns out to be my last game, I’ll be happy with it.

“I was able to give everything that I could. And if I may go on playing for the club, then we’ll have a talk and decide what is best. But the most important is what we’ve been doing. This is history in the making, and we don’t plan to stop short [from winning the trophy],” the 35-year-old defender said.

Meanwhile, PSG bad defeated German team RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semifinals of the ongoing Champions League at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.