Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is all set to join Liverpool after spending seven years at Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of around 30 million pounds.

The Premier League champions will reportedly pay the European champions 20 million up front and 5 milion later with another 5 million additional fee as bonuses.

“That was Thiago’s great wish,” Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said to German daily Bild in a video interview on Thursday. “It was his great wish, quite simply, to do something new before the end of his career.”

The Spain international has won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles with the Bavarians befor ending his career with a European title last month. Alcantara’s contact was supposed to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 29-year-old will be Liverpool’s second signing of this summer’s transfer window after they had bought in defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos last month.

While speaking about media reports last week that stated Liverpool’s interest on Alcantara, the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp had heaped praises on him and said that Alcantara was a “really good player”.

“I can only congratulate Kloppo, he’s got a top player and a sensationally good person,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said.

Flick added he tried and failed to persuade Thiago Alcantara to stay, and “it was very emotional today when he said goodbye.”