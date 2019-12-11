India skipper Virat Kohli shared a heart-felt message with wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma as the couple complete their second year of marriage anniversary on Wednesday.

Kohli took to social media to share a black and white picture with Anushka to share the feeling of “gratitude” for having the actress as his life partner.

“In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude,” said Kohli in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Anushka also defined her love for the classy batsman in a heartwarming wedding anniversary post.

“To love another person is to see the face of God’ -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it,” Anushka captioned a black and white picture from their wedding on Instagram.

The cricketer-actor pair had tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. After their nuptials, the couple had hosted grand receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai which was attended by celebrities from all spheres of life.

Kohli will play the third and decider T20I match against West Indies on Wednesday evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.