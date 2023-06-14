‘The small’ wins from India’s ‘big’ loss vs Australia in WTC 2023 final

Anytime, Team India was up against Kangaroos it was a close call except for the past decade. But the Men in Yellow this time bush fired the Men in Blue and India lost their second consecutive World Test Championship finals on Tuesday by a massive 209 runs.

Team India faced an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in 2021.

The Indian team, management, and skipper Rohit Sharma have been criticised by fans, ex-players, and experts alike. Dropping No 1 ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was a major talking point. Top batters did not respond well to some quality seam bowling.

Former head coach and BCCI President are amongst those who went after the team for ‘lacking intent.’ The 1983 ODI World Cup team member Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Kohli for flashing at a wide delivery. Gavaskar while in the commentator’s box said, “If you remember Sachin Tendulkar was getting out playing cover drives back in 2003 Test series. So at Sydney, he vowed not to be tempted to play a single cover drive. And he didn’t and scored 241. That’s what Kohli should have done rather than flirt with an outside delivery.”

Well, Like Gavaskar, a lot has been said about what went wrong – from strategy to selection. However, what most critics have missed is the handful of positives from the game.

The return of ‘Jinx’ to form

Ajinkya Rahane monikered ‘Jinx’ has returned to form. His rise has been like a phoenix. The Mumbaikar, a proper Test batter, was down and dejected. He was out of the team since February last year. The 35-year-old IPL 2023 winner top-scored for India in the WTC final. He made 89 runs in the first innings and 46 in the second. Both his knocks came under pressure.

Rahane, unlike his approach during the IPL, took his time. He waited for bad balls to score boundaries and found his rhythm. Kohli and Jadeja’s dismissals in quick succession meant that the man who otherwise plays in yellow — he plays for the CSK — was making it difficult for the Men in Yellow. He however edged a Starc delivery.

Mohammed Siraj with the new ball

Siraj finished the match with figures of 5/188 at an economy under 4. He was India’s highest wicket-taker. While the numbers don’t impress as much, the pacer’s approach with the new ball makes him an asset. With swing on offer, he troubled top batters with both-way movement. He did get a little frustrated with Smith, but overall Siraj, Shami, and Bumrah (when fit) can be a lethal combination in the next WTC cycle.

Virat Kohli in form, but at times not putting the bat to the ball is wiser

Kohli’s average, especially in Tests, has been a big concern since 2020. He finished 2019 with an average of 54.97. In 2020, his average was 19.33. In 2021 and 2022, it was 28.21 and 26.50 respectively. However, the 34-year-old has an average of 45 so far in 2023.

In the WTC final vs Australia, he was done by an extraordinary delivery in the first innings. The star batter was scoring runs at ease in the second innings. Kohli managed to leave deliveries outside off, tackle Nathon Lyon and deal with Boland’s in-swingers. His boundaries were exquisite to watch. However, a rare moment of avarice found him going after a delivery outside the off stumps by a yard and caught by Steve Smith at slips. He scored 49 runs in 78 balls.

Kohli as a positive will raise some eyebrows, sure. A batter of his stature and skill was expected to deliver more. He was coming off a 639-run IPL season. But as Sunil Gavaskar said, “Sometimes not putting the bat to the ball is wiser. And who knows it better than Tendulkar.”