The sky’s the limit: USA left motivated by best-ever tournament performance

USA’s T20 World Cup campaign might have ended with two resounding defeats on a slow surface in Barbados but the euphoria of beating Pakistan and qualifying for the Super Eight has atleast helped the side announce themselves to the world as a cricketing side that oozes with talent.

Veteran all-rounder Corey Anderson was tasked with reflecting on USA’s T20 World Cup campaign after his side’s third successive Super Eight defeat. The campaign didn’t quite end with the same fizz that it started with. But more time will allow the team to reflect on what was achieved, rather than what wasn’t.

The win against Pakistan was a result that will catapult a new wave of inspired talent and cement USA’s standing, particularly in the shortest format.

“Making it through to the Super Eights was obviously a historic occasion for the USA,” Anderson said after his side went down to England in Barbados.

“Look, (our players are) disappointed. They’re hurt. I’m hurt. Your pride’s always on the line when you’re playing these games and you never want to lose badly or have performances like that. But again, it’s looking at the bigger picture of it too … we’re beginning to be disappointed about how we play against these big teams and knowing that we can do better. That’s a great sign because it means we can give more,” he added.

Anderson is under no illusions that the next step will be difficult – nobody will be taking this team lightly from now on and opposition sides will do all the necessary homework on their players. That’s a key part of the equation in cricket’s top tier.

“The more we’ve played as well, the more footage they have on us. As soon as you get seen and you do a couple of things, everyone starts circling and wondering what’s going on, how do we get them out, where are the weaknesses, where are the strengths. I think the guys have probably found wanting a little bit in that regard. But again, it’s a great learning,” he said.

The World Cup campaign that Afghanistan have put together can inspire the United States, as they look to continue their rise. Though further along, the Asian side has been on a similar trajectory and just produced a history-making win over Australia, doing exactly the thing Anderson is referring to – Afghanistan did their homework and executed the plan to near perfection.

We don’t get to play against these big teams often or at all,” lamented Anderson.

“We are still an Associate nation, growing, trying to get a bigger player pool. Any time that we can play against these guys is hugely valuable. We’ve got extremely good talent in the US, and this was a massive stepping stone in showing that.

“I think the boys can hold their heads high and be proud of what they’ve done. Because again, I think we’ve probably turned the world’s attention to the US for them to say we’re here to play. I’m extremely proud of what this team has done this World Cup. The future of USA Cricket looks good. The sky’s the limit really,” the former New Zealand all-rounder quipped.

Outdoor infra needs improvement to prepare for 2026 T20 WC: Harmeet

USA all-rounder Harmeet Singh felt that if the team is to improve between now and the next T20 World Cup in India in 2026, for which they have automatically qualified, they will need to improve their outdoors infrastructure.

“For the whole group, we just need infrastructure to practise better, to train better. We need the whole system in place. Trainers need to be able to work with us all year even if remotely. If you see England, Australia, all the destinations, they have incredible infrastructure in every state. Being indoors doesn’t help. We need a lot more outdoor set-ups, need good training facilities,” Harmeet said.

“Stadiums are coming up, but the short-term goal should be building a lot of infrastructure for guys to be able to train so that the whole grassroot (cricketers get to train better) and our bench strength also builds with that. Playing franchise cricket will help, but it will help four, five, six guys who might play, but to build a cricket-playing nation, we need a lot more infrastructure,” he felt.

The former Mumbai all-rounder asserted that preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup has already started in each USA player’s head, while urging the country’s cricket governing body to arrange more competitive matches for the team to fine-tune themselves before the cricket spectacle two years from now.

“The work starts now.Not tomorrow, the work starts now in our heads. We need to think how we are going to be at the 2026 World Cup. And then from now to then, the journey needs to be from us personally putting in the work and then USA Cricket also providing us lots and lots of games and training opportunities. And then franchise cricket (for those who can). And then putting that preparation into the 2026 World Cup and get the best result,” he said.