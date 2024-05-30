Getting exposure here would be nice for cricket as well as USA cricket: Pant

The forthcoming T20 World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA, is in itself a landmark for the sport and it’s global governing body, International Cricket Council, eyeing to establish its footprints in the non-cricket market.

Keeping that factor in mind, the ICC has planned the schedule of the World Cup, and accordingly the Indian team that arguably attracts the largest fan-following globally, will be playing the Group stage matches in the US. This will not only help the ICC generate revenue but also attract the local crowd apart from the Asian communities settled in the US.

While it’s the first time that the US is jointly hosting a tournament of the magnitude of a World Cup, India have previously played T20Is against the West Indies on US soil during a couple of their earlier tours.

Reflecting on the prospects of playing a World Cup in the US for the first time, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said it was healthy for the sport to spread its wings and could also be beneficial for the overall growth of the sport in the US.

“We are used to playing in certain countries but this is a different prospect. It has opened up a different channel for sport because I feel cricket is growing around the world and…getting the exposure here would be nice for cricket as well as USA cricket,” he said.

The T20 showpiece is also seen as a major stepping stone to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will make a comeback after 128 years when the big-ticket event kicks off on June 1.

A total of 16 games will be played across three venues — New York, Dallas and Lauderhill — with a majority of 55 matches scheduled in the Caribbean including the knock-outs.

Pant also spoke on the importance of getting used to the conditions while also sharing his opinion on the pitches on offer for the marquee event.

Ten drop-in pitches have been prepared in Florida since late December, employing proprietary techniques honed over a decade at Adelaide Oval, the ICC said in a press release. The development of the pitches has been undertaken by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions, led by renowned Adelaide Oval head curator Damian Hough.

“New pitches are there. I’m just getting used to the conditions. The sun is a little bit brighter here, so just getting used to the conditions over here. Let’s see how it goes.”

“Hopefully, I make it count and make it more better from here,” he concluded.

In seven T20 WC matches and five innings, he has scored 87 runs at an average of 21.75 across 2021 and 2022 editions, with the best score of 39.