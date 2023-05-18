The Delhi Capitals fans deserve this win: Rilee Rossouw

Already out of contention, The Delhi Capitals recorded their fifth win off 13th matches as they dented Punjab Kings’s chances for the play in the Play off of the IPL by beating them by 15 runs at Dharamsala on Wednesday

Talking about the contest, Player of the Match Rilee Rossouw , who played a scintillating knock of 82* runs from 37 balls, said “Really happy that the Delhi Capitals got the win. The fans deserve it. They have been supporting us the entire season.”

Rossouw and Prithvi Shaw strung a brisk partnership of 54 runs off 28 balls to provide more impetus to the Delhi Capitals’ innings after a 94-run opening stand.

Talking about batting with Prithvi, the South African said, “I enjoyed batting on a good wicket and expressing my talent. Prithvi and I had fun in the middle. We didn’t have any serious conversations. It was a pleasure batting with someone who was so relaxed.”

Rossouw also added that the team will fight will till the last ball in their next game against Chennai Super Kings, “We spoke about playing with freedom before our game against Punjab Kings. We will fight till the very last ball in our next game as well. We’ll be up for the challenge and try to take the two points.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their last match of the TATA IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

Commenting on the match Punjab’s spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi said ” We bowled very well, in fact. The wicket was true. But the execution part was missing. In the T20 format, you try your luck and you do not execute and it is a matter of one over. So, that was the difference.”

Punjab can mathematically still make it to the playoffs with just one match, against Rajasthan Royals at home on Friday being their last league game.

“We will try our best to win the last game. Rest, whether we will qualify is not in our hands. But this is going to be new and true wicket in Dharamsala. We should be more disciplined in bowling and bat well in the middle overs,” Joshi added