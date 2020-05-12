In a recent development, Australian batsman David Warner has set his eyes on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and labelled it as his ‘ultimate goal’.

“In the last three years, I’ll have had almost two years off, depending on when we play cricket again. The longevity in your body helps. The get-ups of training and playing gets harder as you get older but I haven’t felt any fitter in my career than I do now,” Cricket Australia’s digital content team quoted Warner as saying.

“As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I’m feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That (2023 ODI) World Cup is the ultimate goal,” he added.

Notably, ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 will be hosted by India. It is set to be the first time that the country will host the entire tournament on its own.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt and the sporting arena is no exception. The virus has not only forced many international cricket series to be postponed but has raised concerns over the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later in the year.

Even the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely owing to the dreaded COVID-19 virus.