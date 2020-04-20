After legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar praised the “sense of humour” of former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, the latter thanked him for the “love”.

“Thanks for the love Sunny bhai. All the players in the subcontinent look up to you,” said Akhtar on Twitter.

Notably, Akhtar had proposed an India-Pakistan bilateral series to raise funds in fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

To Akhtar’s suggestion, Gavaskar had said: “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan.”

“Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now,” Gavaskar had told former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raza on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar took note of this comment from Gavaskar and wrote on his Twitter handle: “Well Sunny Bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year. So nothing is impossible.”

In the following suit, Gavaskar said in his column for Mid-Day: “I enjoyed the one I did with Ramiz Raja as we get along very well but what I enjoyed even more was Shoiab Akhtar’s superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2007 due to tensed diplomatic relationships between them. The only time they face each other is during the ICC events.

(With inputs from IANS)