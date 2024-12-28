Tendulkar, Shami pay tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

India mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, with cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammed Shami expressing heartfelt condolences.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away at AIIMS on Thursday night following a deterioration in his health. He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters.

Tendulkar in his condolence message posted on ‘X’. “Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s demise is a profound loss for India. His contributions to our nation shall always be remembered. My prayers are with his family and loved ones as we mourn his passing away. Om Shanti.”

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the former PM’s visionary leadership. “He was a true visionary and a great leader. His contributions to India’s progress and his leadership will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” the pacer wrote on an Instagram story.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy is most prominently defined by his role in India’s economic liberalisation. As Finance Minister in 1991, he introduced transformative reforms during a period of financial crisis, opening India’s economy to global markets and paving the way for decades of growth.

As Prime Minister, he steered the country through a decade of economic expansion while implementing landmark social programs like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence 3, Motilal Nehru Road in the national capital on Friday, for the public to offer their condolences.

On Saturday morning, his body will be kept at the Congress headquarters, where party workers will have the opportunity to pay floral tributes in person, between 8:30 am – 9:30 am. The former PM will be accorded a state funeral.

On the day of the funeral, a half-day holiday will be declared in all the Central Government offices and CPSUs.