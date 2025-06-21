Tendulkar hails ‘mind games’ of Gill & Pant in first Test against England

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has highlighted the subtle but impactful ‘mind games’ played by Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill during their commanding 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket on Day 2 of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley on Saturday.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar shed light on the psychological tactics the duo employed to unsettle the English bowlers, particularly during off-spinner Shoaib Bashir’s spell. He pointed out how their in-between-delivery conversations in Hindi were more than just routine communication.

“Also noticed something interesting during Bashir’s spell. Shubman and Rishabh were speaking loudly in Hindi between deliveries. It wasn’t just casual talk. They were playing mind games with the bowler, trying to disrupt his rhythm. These minor details may not appear on the scoreboard, but they can have a significant impact on the game,” Tendulkar noted.

Pant, who resumed the second day on an unbeaten 65, batted with composure early on before switching gears with his trademark attacking strokes. He brought up his seventh Test century with a six off Bashir, followed by his signature somersault celebration. In the process, he surpassed MS Dhoni’s tally of six, and in the process, became the only visiting wicketkeeper with three Test hundreds in England.

“Rishabh’s celebration is as entertaining as his batting! Well done, Rishabh,” Tendulkar posted.

Tendulkar also praised Pant’s strategic shot selection, especially his unusual but effective paddle sweep. “Rishabh’s falling paddle sweep is not accidental. It is intentional and extremely clever. Going down with the shot allows him to get under the ball and scoop it over the leg slip with control,” he explained.

Pant’s knock of 134 was eventually brought to an end by Josh Tongue. India eventually were bowled out for 471 shortly after lunch. The start of the England innings, however, was delayed by a brief spell of rain in Leeds, with the Indian fielders being sent back by the umpires.