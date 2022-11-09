Skipper Rohit Sharma speaking at a press conference in Adelaide on Wednesday, stated that the team is confident as they overcame England at their home and exuded confidence ahead of the semi-final clash on November 10.

“We know the nature of T20 cricket but beating England in England is a challenge and we overcame that and that is going to give us confidence,” stated Rohit Sharma on the English challenge that lies ahead of the team in the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup.

Rohit encouraged the team to remain with the strategies that have helped them succeed in this competition and stated that the semi-final matchup is an opportunity for them to accomplish their goals for coming to this place.

“Absolutely it’s an opportunity for us to do what we wanted. We have done well in this tournament. We need to stick to what we are doing. Trust what we are doing so far. It is a contest between bat and ball,” remarked Rohit.

“Knockout games are important. It is essential to do well in that knockout game but it doesn’t define you in one particular game. It is crucial to realise this. As players it is important to play and take pride in ourselves, and where we have come from. Tomorrow we will have to play well to get the result. If you do well in knockout games then it gives you confidence. One bad game in knockout can’t truly define you,” mentioned the opener.

India had beaten England in the three-match T20I series 2-1 on their English tour in the month of July earlier this year, in the 3rd and T20I match Suryakumar made his first century.

In that series, Suryakumar Yadav had scored 171 runs in three innings, with an incredible strike rate of more than 200.

Suryakumar smashed a brilliant century in the final T20I and scored 117 runs in 55 balls, almost taking India to a win. India had lost the match by 17 runs, chasing 216.

With four wickets taken at an economy rate of just 6.25 throughout the course of the series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the player of the series.

On Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval, India and a tough England lineup will square off in the semifinal match. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final on November 13.

(inputs from ANI)