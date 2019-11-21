The Indian cricketers are all set to feature in the historic Pink Ball Test at the iconic Eden Gardens when they will take on Bangladesh here from Friday.

Ahead of the most awaited clash, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his boys showed excitement for the maiden Day-Night Test and asked the fans if they are feeling the same.

“We are ready for the Pink Ball Test, are you?,” Kohli and Rohit Sharma asked netizens on a video shared in the BCCI’s Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, stumper Wriddhiman Saha, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav also echoed the same.

On the other hand, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said his hometown is geared up for the historic day as not only the stadium but also the various places in the city has been decorated in pink colour to make the occasion worth remembering.

“We have left no stone unturned to get this Test match going. You can see on the Ganga a boat which takes people on the ferry has been lit pink and we have the massive pink balloon over the stadium and I believe it is going to be fantastic day. You see in the evening a lot of parks, buildings and the areas around the Eden Gardens going pink,” Ganguly added.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will also felicitate sports stars, including Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom among others on Friday.

The historic match will kickstart with Army paratroopers flying into Eden to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains just before the toss. This will be followed by the ringing of the Eden Bell by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.