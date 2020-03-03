Veteran Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal, who has been struggling off late in One Day International (ODI) cricket, played a blistering knock of 158 runs against Zimbabwe in the second match and has become the first-ever Bangladeshi batsman to score 7,000 ODI runs.

His innings of 136 deliveries helped Bangladesh post a mammoth total of 322 in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. His 158 was also the highest ODI score by a Bangladeshi batsman in an innings.

✅ Highest ODI total for 🇧🇩 against 🇿🇼

The 30-year-old cricketer was heavily out of his usual touch for some time and his highest score in the last seven ODI innings was 36. He faced the heat of criticism from fans and pundits alike for his downtrodden form.

In the series opener on Sunday, he was confronted by an angry fan and his abusive gestures towards him after getting out on a paltry score of 23 off 43 deliveries.

The incident happened when Tamim was walking back towards the pavilion after getting out during the opening game of three-match series. According to a report on Bangladeshi news portal Naya Diganta, the alleged fan hurled abuses and directed inappropriate gesture towards the opener.

However, on Tuesday, the opener was at his lethal best as he smashed 20 fours and three sixes. He has been one of most dependent cricketers of the Bangla tigers in recent times and his feat adds another feather to his glorious cap.

Other than Tamim, experienced batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah scored 55 and 41 respectively to help the home team’s cause. Moreover, Mohammad Mithun played a blitzkrieg knock of 32 runs in 18 balls in the slog overs to make sure his team score over 300.