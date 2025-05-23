Taiwan: Major Rohit Kadian wins four medals at World Masters Games

Major Rohit Kadian of the Indian Army won a gold medal in the 1500m Race (40-45 age category) during the ongoing 11th World Masters Games being held in Taiwan. He also bagged two Silver Medals (800m and 5000m races), and a bronze Medal (400m race).

In a statement issued by the Indian Army, it said that Kadian competed against elite international athletes and former Olympians, while showcasing his grit, determination, and world-class athleticism, making a mark on the global stage.

Advertisement

His remarkable four-medal haul underlines not only his personal excellence but also the spirit of resilience and discipline that defines the Indian Army. Major Kadian’s achievements resonate as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes and servicemen across the nation, the statement read.

Advertisement