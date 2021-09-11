T20 World Cup: Assad Vala to lead Papua New Guinea

Asadollah Vala, commonly known as Assad Vala, will captain a 16-member Papua New Guinea (PNG) squad in their maiden ICC T20 World Cup.

The 34-year-old left-handed batsman has played 31 ODIs and scored 805 runs.

PNG have been placed in Group B with Bangladesh, Oman and Scotland. Two of the four teams will move through to the Super 12 stage of the competition. Their tournament opener will take place on October 17 against Oman.

The T20 World Cup will take place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates in October and November.

Squad: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner.