T20 WC, Rd 1: Mushfiqur’s wicket turned game in Scotland’s favour, says B’desh skipper Mahmudullah

Mushfiqur Rahim’s wicket in the 14th over, according to Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, changed the game in Scotland’s favour in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. Scotland stunned Bangladesh by six runs through to Chris Greaves’ 45-run knock and two-wicket haul in Group B.

Bangladesh may have been the odds-on favourite to advance from Group B to the Super 12, but Scotland got off to a flying start on the first day of the tournament. Mahmudullah also stated that it was their batting that let them down in this match, with Mushfiqur’s dismissal for 38 proving to be the game’s turning point.

“I think Mushy’s (Mushfiqur) wicket was the turning point because Mushy was looking good today. Probably a set batter has to stay but I think as a batting unit, we are disappointed so it’s a concern. We need to see where we made those mistakes and try not to repeat those mistakes in the next game,” ICC quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

“I think the bowlers were on the right track, we picked up six wickets before they had scored 60 runs but after that, they had a good partnership. I have to give credit to those batters who built the partnership for Scotland, they played better cricket than us. We were just not good enough tonight,” he added.

With skipper Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain at the crease, Bangladesh needed 67 runs from 41 deliveries to win, but they fell short in the last over.

“We’re quite dissatisfied. I believe 140 was very much within reach on that wicket and on that field. We committed a lot more mistakes as a hitting team than we did well. So we need to look at where we could have done better and then pull ourselves together and attempt to win the next game “Mahmudullah stated.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh takes on Oman, who are in desperate need of a win.

(With ANI inputs).