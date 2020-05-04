Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been an active man on social media during the lockdown period enforced by the coronavirus pandemic. Raina has not only urged the citizens to follow the guidelines laid out by the governments, but he has even entertained his fans by engaging in live sessions with fellow cricketers and sharing stories and anecdotes from on and off the field.

In his latest Tweet, the left-hander has raised concerns over the cases of child abuse and domestic violence that have increased during the lockdown period around the world.

“Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it’s disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse and domestic violence cases have grown across the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don’t shut yourself,” Raina captioned a happy family photo of his.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and wife Priyanka were blessed with their second child last month. The couple also has a daughter, Gracia, who was born in 2016. Raina is getting to spend some time with his family as almost all sporting activities around the world have been suspended for now.

Earlier, Raina, along with his CSK teammates, was busy sweating it out in the practice sessions ahead of the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Raina and his teammates including CSK skipper MS Dhoni returned home as soon as it was announced that the tournament was going to be postponed.

The tournament stands postponed indefinitely as the COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon.