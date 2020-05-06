Suresh Raina on Tuesday tweeted a video of him working out with the song ‘Bella Ciao’ playing in the background.

Raina posted boomerangs of him working out with his “little Bella.” In one of those, his daughter Gracia can also be seen in the frame. “Another workout session with my little Bella. #Gracia,” said Raina.

On Monday, Raina said that it was disturbing to see how there has been an “exponential” rise in the number of child abuse and domestic violence cases during the ongoing coronavirus crisis around the world. Raina has, therefore, urged people to raise their voice and report such cases without any fear.

“Lockdown has taught us various ways to love and bond with our family,” Raina said on Twitter.

“Though it’s disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse and domestic violence cases have grown around the world.

“I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help and don’t shut yourself,” he added.

Earlier, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha had also put out a video on social media to send an important message regarding domestic violence.

Dhawan urged people to put an end to this social evil by choosing the right partner for themselves.

“While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly sad and disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today’s time and we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence,” read his Twitter post which he published in April.