In a recent turn of events, India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina has pledged to contribute Rs 52 lakh to India’s against coronavirus. While he would be donating as much as Rs 31 lakh to the PM CARES Fund, the remaining Rs 21 lakh will be given to the UP CMs Disaster Relief Fund.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

In addition to his contribution, the southpaw has also repeatedly shared messages for his followers on different social media platforms urging everyone to do their bit and stay at home to make the job easier for the healthcare professionals at the forefront of this fight.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar had also posted videos to raise awareness and contributed Rs 50 lakh to help India fight COVID-19.

Raina will join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in case the IPL season commences this season but the chances of that happening seem very bleak as the dreaded virus has already infected over 900 people in the country.