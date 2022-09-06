Suresh Raina announces retirement from Cricket

Former Indian Cricketer, Suresh Raina, has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket after a 13 year long illustrious career on Tuesday.

He announced his resignation via Twitter, on September 6, tweeting, “It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities.”

Suresh Raina had previously announced his retirement on 15th August, 2020 from International Cricket. Raina was the part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad which was captained by former Skipper MS Dhoni.

Raina represented the Men in Blue in 18 tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s.

Suresh Raina, while playing for India, scored a total of 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 runs from 78 T20Is. Suresh Raina has a century to his name while playing his debut test match and is also the 1st Indian to score centuries in all formats of cricket.

Suresh Raina scored a total of 5528 runs in IPL in 205 matches, which consists of 39 half centuries and one century with a strike rate of 136.76.

(Inputs from ANI)