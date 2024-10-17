Sunrisers Hyderabad set to retain Klaasen, Cummins, Abhishek

As the October 31 deadline for IPL retention closes in, last year’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad have almost finalised their list with South Africa’s Henrich Klaasen set to be the top retention, along side the likes of Australians Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and the Indian pair of Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

It has also been learnt that Cummins will continue as skipper of the franchise after the Australian guided the side to the final against Kolkata Knight Riders, earlier this year.

Recently the IPL decided that a franchise can retain up to six players – including a maximum of five capped players (Indian or overseas) and two uncapped Indians – from their 2024 squads. Franchises can hold on to their players via any combination of retention deals and right-to-match (RTM) cards at the auction.

The purse for the 2025 auction is Rs 120 crore. While the IPL has also set various retention slabs – Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore, and Rs 11 crore for the first three capped retentions, and Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore for the next two, with uncapped Indians fetching a maximum of Rs 4 crore, but left it on the franchises to divide the capped retention pot of Rs 75 crore among five capped players as they wish.

The actual retention rule reads: “Retention deduction of overall amount instead of fee per player, in this case of 75 crores irrespective of what amount is paid to five players. If the total amount exceeds 75 crores then actual amount to be deducted. In case the amount is less than 75 crores then 75 crores to be deducted.”

Accordingly, it has been learnt that South African power-hitter Klaasen may have inked a Rs 23-crore contract with the Hyderabad franchise, while Cummins, who was bought for Rs 20.50 crore last season, could be retained for Rs 18 crore, and Abhishek Sharma has been signed for Rs 14 crore following a stellar showing last season, when he amassed 484 runs in 16 games and formed a lethal opening combo with Head. The franchise also has the option to retain these players by exercising the Right to Match (RTM) card at the auction.

Additionally, the Sunrisers Hyderabad can also add a sixth player to that list, and if they chose not to retain, they will have one RTM card at the auction, which can only be used for an uncapped Indian.

Steyn parts ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn announced that he won’t continue as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025. However, he will continue to work with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise in the SA20.

“A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa,” Steyn posted on social media.

Earlier this year, Steyn had made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 due to personal reasons and Sunrisers brought in former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin as their bowling coach to work alongside head coach Daniel Vettori.

Steyn joined the SRH franchise under head coach Tom Moody in late 2021. Brian Lara then took over the position from Moody in 2023, and ahead of the 2024 season, Daniel Vettori was announced as the new head coach. Under Vettori, SRH made their first final since 2018 before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).