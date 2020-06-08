Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri is about to add another feather to his already trophy-laden career as he is all set to complete 15 years in the international football arena this week.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian football team has acknowledged Chhetri’s achievement and dedicated a post to him starting a new hashtag #15yearsOfSC11.

“Captain Marvel @chetrisunil11 completes 15 glorious years in International football this week. Join us as we bring to you some unseen stories of the Blue Tigers legend and a lot more in the coming days. #IndianFootball #BackTheBlues,” their twitter post said.

Chhetri donned the Indian kit for the first time way back in 2005 and has featured in as many as 115 matches for the national team in which he has netted 72 goals.

Chhetri is only behind the Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of active players with the most number of goals scored for the national team, having more international goals against his name than the likes of Lionel Messi.