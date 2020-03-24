India football skipper and star striker Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday advised the people to stay at home to fight the pandemic Coronavirus which has already killed 9 in India, apart from infecting more than 450 so far.

“It will not be easy, but you and your dear ones are safe only if staying inside the house. Together, we have to fight this test,” tweeted Chhetri in Hindi on Tuesday.

आसान नहीं होगा पर घर के अंदर रहने में ही आपका ओर आपके प्रिय जनों की भलाई है। सुरक्षित रहे। एक साथ हमें ईस परीक्षा से लड़ना होगा । — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 24, 2020

Chhetri on Monday was selected by FIFA along with 28 past and present superstars, including Lionel Messi, for a campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, named ‘Pass the message to kick out coronavirus’ by FIFA and launched in association with the World Health Organization (WHO), will be led by world-renowned footballers who will urge people to follow five key steps in their fight against the novel coronavirus.

The campaign promotes five key steps for people to follow to protect their health in line with WHO guidance, focused on handwashing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance and staying home if feeling unwell.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 17,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 395,000 as per the Worldometer. This has forced the major sporting events across the globe into a standstill.

The football leagues, including the top five European leagues, and the tournaments, like the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, have also followed the same footsteps.

In the latest development in the sports arena, the Tokyo Olympic Games that were slated to commence in July 2020 have been postponed to the next year.