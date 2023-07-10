Success rate in penalty corner conversion is a team effort,: Ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh

Indian hockey team captain and ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh, who finished top goal scorer in the recently concluded FIH Hockey Pro League, has credited this achievement to combined team work and effort.

Harmanpreet who top scored with 18 goals. was also the tournament’s leading goal-scorer in the previous edition, scoring 18 goals in the previous edition as well. He was followed by Belgian Hendrickx Alexander, (13 goals), and Britain’s Bandurak Nicholas,(12 goals) in 16 games .

India was placed fourth in this season’s league behind the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Belgium. Despite finishing fourth, India the tournament in goal scoring with 51 goals in 16 games.

Advertisement

“I firmly believe that success in penalty corner conversion is a team effort. While I may be the one taking the shots, it’s the collective hard work of the entire team that makes it possible. From the pushers to the stoppers and the flickers, each player plays a crucial role in creating the opportunity and executing the penalty corner flawlessly.” the captain said.

“It is a truly humbling experience to be recognized as the top scorer in the competition. This accomplishment is the result of the collective efforts of our team, the unwavering support of our fans, and the guidance of our coaching staff.” he opined

Talking about the team’s preparations for the upcoming 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain from 25th to 30th July. ,he said “We have had a fantastic week of training, focusing on sharpening our skills and building our team cohesion. As we prepare to depart for Spain and participate in the upcoming four-nation tournament, which serves as a crucial preparatory event for the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, we are confident and eager to showcase our best performance.

“We have a talented and dedicated group of players who are ready to give their all and make our country proud. The upcoming challenges will only strengthen our resolve, and we are excited to embrace them head-on. Also, it’s good for us that experienced goalkeeping Coach Dennis van de Pol is going to hold the training camp soon for the team’s goalkeepers as his valuable insights and coaching skills will definitely strengthen our team,” Harmanpreet added.