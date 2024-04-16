Present team has the spirit to restore our Olympic glory: Veteran hockey star Ashok Kumar

Veteran hockey star Ashok Kumar feels that present National team led by Harmanpreet Singh has the “spirit to restore our Olympic glory”

” I believe that this set of players can do it.They have played well and displayed unity. They have the capability to finish on the top of the Podium in Paris” he opined

In the episode of Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series of Hockey India, Ashok Kumar said “No other country has won eight Olympic Gold medals and we have to protect this legacy at any cost ”

Ashok Kumar was awarded the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime and in the process he joined the illustrious company of previous winners; Balbir Singh Sr., Late. Capt. Shankar Laxman, Harbinder Singh, A S Bakshi, and Gurbux Singh.

Talking about the award, he said, “Definitely, such moments when you get awarded for your efforts, when you are recognised, make you feel proud but the effect of the award on the people around you and the youngsters in the national team is more important.

” I am lucky that I was awarded, in the name of my father Major Dhyan Chand, who spread India’s name throughout the world. I am lucky to stand behind legendary players who have won the award before me and I will always consider them to be above me in stature.”

Ashok Kumar was part of the side that won India’s only World Cup title in 1975 by defeating Pakistan in the Final. He was added only as the 16th man in the squad before the start of the World Cup and his chances of playing were very slim. But as fate would have it, he was the one who scored to complete the 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the Final.

Recounting his memories from the Final he said “I visualised myself playing the match, focused on the mistakes I’d made so far so that I don’t repeat them. I had great chemistry with BP Govinda and we decided that if we lost the ball in the final third, one of us would fall back to help win the ball back and we completely shut down Pakistan’s attack.

“However, they scored against the run of play. After a heated halftime talk, Surjit Singh equalised through a penalty corner in the 44th minute. After which we unleashed all hell upon them. In the 51st minute, Ajit Pal pushed the ball to me in the circle, I dodged a few players and passed to Victor Philips who passed back to me on a dime and I just had to tap it to score and seal our victory. After the final whistle, I realised, I could finally stand with pride in front of my father, Gold medal in hand.”

After his retirement, he began coaching youngsters and the current team features two of his disciples; Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma are now part of the National squad

Recalling his playing days he said ,“People were hockey fanatics back when I used to play, there was a pride associated with the sport in India. No other country has been able to match the feat of India winning 8 gold medals and we have to protect this legacy at any cost.”

” I am sure this team can place India on the podium, will they stand on the top for the 9th time and restore the past glory is all that is left to see.”