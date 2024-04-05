India gears up for showdown against Australia in Hockey Test series

India is all set for a thrilling hockey showdown as they gear up to face Australia in the five-match Test series, which kicks off from April 6 in Perth.

The other four matches are scheduled on 7th, 10th, 12th, and 13th April.

Fresh from their convincing performances in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, where they exhibited sheer dominance in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India led by Harmanpreet Singh, enters this series with a formidable reputation.

Their skill and resilience, culminating in victory in three out of four matches in Bhubaneswar (in regulation time) and maintaining an unbeaten streak in Rourkela (in regulation time), have raised the bar for their performance against Australia.

The team’s Chief Coach Craig Fulton expresses the significance of this tour, stating, “This series serves as a litmus test for our team’s preparedness ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“We aim to fine-tune our strategies and identify areas for improvement to ensure we are in peak form for the mega event. Our focus will be on executing our game plan effectively and adapting to the challenges posed by the Australian side.”

Harmanpreet Singh looked confident ahead of the series, “We are geared up for the challenge that lies ahead. Every match is an opportunity for us to showcase our skills and make our nation proud. We are aware of the tough competition Australia presents, but we are confident in our abilities and our preparations. As a team, we are united and determined to give our best on the field.”

” Our goal is to not only perform well in this series but also to learn and grow as a unit, laying a strong foundation for our campaign in the Paris Olympics.”

Moreover, with Australia drawn in the same Group B as India in the Paris Olympics, the stakes are higher than ever. The Test series provides the perfect platform for both teams to gauge each other’s strengths and weaknesses before the ultimate showdown in Paris.

History also beckons India as they aim to end a decade-long drought in a Test series win against Australia. Notably, India won the last Test series against Australia on their own soil back in 2014.

In their head-to-head encounters, India and Australia have clashed for a total of 43 times since 2013, according to data from the FIH Data Hub.

Australia have emerged victorious 28 times, while India have celebrated triumph in 8 games, 7 matches have concluded in a draw.

With India ranked fourth and Australia fifth in the current World Rankings, the stage is set for a gripping battle between two hockey powerhouses.