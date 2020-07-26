Former England cricketer Dominic Cork has opined that Stuart Broad and James Anderson should always play together like they are in the third and final Test against West Indies.

Notably, Broad was left out of the first Test which the hosts lost.

“I understand these are back-to-back Test matches and England want to make sure they (Anderson and Broad) play the majority of games,” Cork told Sky Sports’ Cricket Debate. (via IANS)

“But they are closing in on 1,000 Test wickets between them and complement each other really well with their different styles of bowling.

“Jimmy understands the art of wobble seam and then when he swaps ends he tries to swing it, while Broad seems to be learning even more.

“While they are both fit and want to play, they play every single Test match for me. Unless there are injury doubts, they are the first two on the list,” he added.

After the conclusion of the second day’s play, even Broad said that there is plenty of cricket left in the fast-bowling duo.

“On today’s performance do you think we’re in the best bowling attack?’, he asked rhetorically. “I thought we slotted back into what we do and how we work together to take wickets and the proof was in the pudding.

“I don’t ever walk on the field thinking, ‘is this the last time we’re going to play together? We both have a burning desire to keep winning Test matches for England.

“Jimmy’s record is arguably getting better and better, as is mine, so let’s keep striking while the iron is hot. When I speak to Jimmy he wants to keep going – he wants to keep trundling in when he’s 42.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing England-West Indies series is poised at 1-1 with England at an advantageous position at the beginning of Day 3.