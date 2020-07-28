England speedster Stuart Broad added yet another achievement in his already illustrious career as he became just the seventh cricketer in the history of Test match cricket to pick 500 Test wickets. Broad achieved the feat on Da5 of the third and final Test match against West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

After taking 6 wickets in the first innings, Broad had taken two wickets in the last session of Day 3 to leave West Indies reeling at 10/2 ending the day at 499 Test wickets and reached the 500 mark on the last day of the Test match after taking the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite for 19.

Broad becomes the second Englishman to achieve this feat James Anderson, who had achieved the feat against West Indies in 2017 at the Lord’s.

Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan is currently the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 800 scalps. He is followed by Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619) and James Anderson (589*), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519).

Broad also became only the fourth fast-bowler to reach 500 Test wickets. The top three spots belong to spinners, followed by pacers