According to legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, country’s former captain Steve Waugh was “easily the most selfish cricketer” that he ever played with.

“Wow ! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times – is that correct ? (sic),” said Warne while responding to a stat talking about the number of times Waugh was involved in run-outs during his international career.

“For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times – I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI – I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat,” he stated in another tweet.

However, the revelation from Warne is no new as he has already said in his biography that Waugh was the most selfish player he ever played with.

“Steve Waugh was the most selfish player I ever played with and was only worried about averaging 50,” Warne has said in the book.