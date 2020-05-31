Legendary Indian Test cricketer VVS Laxman lauded his former national teammate and batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Laxman put in a special word of appreciation for Sachin’s quality of staying humble and grounded despite the unprecedented success he achieved on the field.

“His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of, but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is. Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt,” Laxman posted on his Twitter account.

Tendulkar is widely regarded as one the greatest batsmen ever to play the game of cricket. He had a marathon career playing at the highest level for 24 years after making his debut at 16. The Mumbaikar scored 15,921 runs in Test cricket, 18, 246 runs in ODI cricket both of them still an unbeaten record.

Tendulkar hit 100 international centuries in his career and was part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 winning Indian team.

On Saturday, Laxman had announced that he will pay tributes to his teammates from whom he has received inspiration and learnings. A tribute to Tendulkar was part of this initiative.

“I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely,” he said.