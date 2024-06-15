Statesman’s sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi passes away

Veteran sports journalist and Editorial Consultant of The Statesman Harpal Singh Bedi, who covered some of the most prestigious international sporting events in a career spanning over four decades, died here this morning following a prolonged illness.

He was 73 and is survived by his wife Revathi and daughter Pallavi.

Mr Bedi, who began his career with the United News of India (UNI) as a sub-editor in 1980, was the youngest Sports Editor of the news agency.

He covered as many as eight Olympics, several Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Cups of cricket and hockey, and world and national championships of athletics and other major Olympic sports during his long career.

A regular participant in TV debates on sporting events, Mr Bedi was known for calling a spade a spade. He was a mentor to many young sports journalists, who are today working in key positions in various media organisations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a close friend of Mr Bedi from their student days at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has mourned the death of the veteran journalist.

”A particularly sad day for first-generation JNUites. Harpal Singh Bedi, the legend of our times, passed away this morning. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X.

”We are shocked and dismayed over the demise of veteran journalist and former sports editor of @uniindianews, Harpal Singh Bedi. He was a regular visitor to the Press Club of India. May God give strength to the family & friends to bear the irreparable loss,” the Press Club of India said.

Hockey India also mourned the death of Mr Bedi. Its Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “I am deeply shocked by the passing of Harpal Singh Bedi, a very respected sports journalist and a big supporter of Indian Hockey. This is a sad day for the sports journalists’ fraternity in India and I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Hockey India shares their grief.”