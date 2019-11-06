Star Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford believes that his club can still finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League.

He emphasised that the Red Devils are capable of qualifying for the Champions League next season even if they seem to be misfiring at the moment.

It is worth highlighting that Manchester United had finished sixth in the Premier League last season and have not shown too many signs of improving that position this year which happens to be the first full campaign under manager Solskjaer.

Their last weekend’s shocking 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth was their fourth in 11 matches and they are already ten points behind the Champions League cutoff at the moment.

Both Leicester City and Chelsea- teams that have been beaten by Manchester United, find themselves in sync with the Champions League qualification criteria and are placed at the third and fourth positions respectively.

“It’s going to be tough but it’s nowhere near impossible,” Rashford told Sky Sports as quoted by multiple sources.

“We don’t need to focus on any other teams, we play our best football when we focus on ourselves and us improving.

“That’s the only way Man United play good football and we need to get back to doing that. It can be very simple for us and at the same time, you don’t want to make it complicated for yourself. The main thing is bouncing back,” he explained.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed team will have a great chance to do just prior to the international break.

Manchester United host Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday before Brighton and Hove Albion meet the Red Devils at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rashford is also excited to work along with the fit-again Anthony Martial.

“He has been a big miss,” Rashford said of the Frenchman.

“As a number nine, it’s always easier if you have someone you can work off and get close to and right now we’re having a good period.

“We’ve been playing good football but we can definitely score more goals and assist more and that’s what we’ll be looking at more as a pair,” he concluded.