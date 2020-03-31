Originally known in the Indian cricketing as the Kerala express, S Sreesanth, perhaps one of the most gifted Indian pacers of all time has almost made peace with the fact that he won’t be able to play for the national team yet again.

Sreesanth last played for the Indian team in 2011 against England at The Oval. However, the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal left his career tainted forever. From being one of the most promising pacers, Sreesanth was banned from playing any competitive cricket in the country.

“Realistically no, but as my father told me which I will always follow ‘never give up as long as you’re breathing’. I never believed in being realistic, from a small state called Kerala (not much history of great cricketers who represented India),” Sreesanth was quoted as saying by Cricket World.

“I always believed I will play for India and win a World Cup and it happens as the bible says ‘This too shall pass’. Miracles happen every moment, believe,” he added.

Although it is extremely unlikely that Sreesanth would find a spot in the Indian team, it would be interesting to seem him play some domestic cricket after being out of competitive cricket for more than 6 years.