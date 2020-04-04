Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad believes spot-fixing is “similar to killing” a person and that’s why people who were found guilty of corruption in cricket should be hanged.

“Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished,” Miandad said speaking on his YouTube channel

“Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this,” he added.

According to Miandad, things like spot-fixing go against the teachings of Islam and should be treated accordingly.

The 62-year-old also said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not doing the right thing by forgiving people involved in spot-fixing.

“PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. People who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

“I feel these players who are found guilty are not even sincere to their own families and parents or they would never do this. They are spiritually not clear. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don’t deserve to live.

“It is so easy for players to get involved in these corrupt practices, make money and then use their influence and connections to come back into the team,” he added advising players to earn money through their performance and hard work.

Shahid Afridi has also said repeated cases of Pakistan players either being approached by bookies or them failing to report approaches is due to the failure of the PCB to set strong examples.

“I feel these examples should have been set in the past but this didn’t happen and that is why we have seen such cases on regular basis,” Afridi told the Geo channel.

“I have nothing against anyone but even now if the board wants to set an example it can do that. Only then can we hope to curtail such cases,” he added.