Indian sporting fraternity has come forward to pay tribute and mourn the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday, by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to his social media handle and expressed shock and grief at the demise of the Kai Po Che actor.

“I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family,” Pathan tweeted

Mourning the sad death of Sushant, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal stated that it is really shocking to lose a talented actor like Sushan at such a young age.

“Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to lose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni,” the former world number 1 said.

India’s tennis icon Saina Mirza also paid rich tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Sushant you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya expressed his grief on the unexpected news of Sushant’s death.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag also joined the fraternity in paying homage to the talented actor.

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant breathed his last aged 34. He began his acting career with television and became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta.

Soon after started his Bollywood journey with Kai Po Che in 2013 which he followed up with movies like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

The entire Indian film fraternity is left shocked and saddened on the passing away of one of its bright young stars and one who had arguably great potential in the industry.