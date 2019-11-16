Former European champions Spain thrashed Malta 7-0 in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza in Spain to clinch the top spot in Group F.

The hosts provided their best performance of this qualifiers and earned the biggest win of the campaign so far as seven different players were on the scoresheet against the depleted opponents.

The Robert Moreno side had already qualified for next year’s continental event after drawing 1-1 with Norway and Sweden.

But the Spaniards seemed to be in a party mood on Friday night as they put on show a brilliant display of attacking football to completely outsmart Malta.

The scoring of the night was started by Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata when he sent a Gerrard Moreno delivery into the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

Santi Cazrola doubled the lead in the 41st minute off another ball from Moreno to score his first goal for the country in over four years after staging a remarkable recovery from a foot injury that had threatened to end his career.

🇪🇸 Santi Cazorla scores for Spain 🥰 ✅ His 1st international goal since November 2015 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/aDtotSVFRj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 15, 2019

The hosts looked a different beast in the second half as they raised the ante of their attacks and netted three goals between 62nd and 69th minute.

The first was scored by Paul Torres through an assist from Paco Alcaer. Moreno then completed his hat-trick of assists as he provided Pablo Sarabia for the fourth goal of the night in the 63rd minute.

The former world champions recorded their fifth of the night when substitute Dani Olmo scored on his debut. Moreno completed what had already been a brilliant night for him by netting the sixth of the game in the 71st minute.

The final nail in Malta’s coffin was put by Jesus Navas which was also the best strike of the match. He hit the top right corner of the net from outside the area to make it 7-0.

The victory made sure Spain lead the standings in their group with 23 points, five ahead of second-ranked Sweden who confirmed their spot for next year’s Euro by beating Romania 2-0.