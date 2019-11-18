Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Luxembourg for the quality of the football pitch in which the match between Portugal and Luxembourg was played on. He even went on to label the pitch “potato field” after a UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers encounter on Sunday which saw Portugal get the better of the home team by 2 goals to none.

Ronaldo found his name on the score sheet as he netted his 99th International goal turning up for his national side. With the win, Portugal secured a place for themselves in the European Championship scheduled to be played next year.

At the post-match press interaction, Ronaldo did not seem much impressed with the quality of the pitch that was prepared by the groundsmen of Luxembourg.

“It’s difficult to play on these pitches — it was a potato field, I don’t know how teams of our level are supposed to play on these pitches,” he told reporters post the match.

“It wasn’t a good spectacle but we did our job. I’m looking forward to my fifth European Championship,” he further added.

Ronaldo disclosed that he had not been fully fit over the last few weeks which was the reason for his substitution by Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

“In the last three weeks, I have been playing with limitations,” he said.

“But there was no controversy – you (the media) created that.”

“I tried to help Juventus. Nobody likes to be substituted but I understood because I wasn’t in such good shape,” he concluded.