South Africa women to tour India for multi-format series in June-July

The South African women’s team is set to tour India for a multi-format series in June-July, which includes one Test, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals, starting with the 50-over games from June 16 in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the remaining two ODIs will also be played in Bengaluru on June 19 and 23, before the two teams engage in the one-off Test match, starting June 28 in Chennai.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship, which will give direct qualifications to the top four teams, apart from the hosts, for the 2025 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India. South Africa are currently second on that table.

Both teams will then face off in three T20Is on July 5, 7 and 9, and the schedule has been planned to ensure continuity in formats ahead of the T20 World Cup that is set to be held in Bangladesh in September-October.

While the six white ball games, along with a tour of New Zealand, were part of the ICC women’s FTP (Future Tour Programme) set to be played between July and September last year, it was postponed due to the men’s 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Meanwhile, the solitary Test wasn’t originally part of the FTP but was added as part of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and BCCI’s recent push to promote women’s red-ball cricket.

For India, this will be the third Test in seven months, having played against England and Australia in December, signifying the BCCI’s commitment of tackling discrimination when the world’s richest cricket body announced equal match fees for centrally contracted male and female cricketers.

South Africa, meanwhile, last played a four-day game against Australia in February when they lost by an innings and 284 runs. In June 2022, the Proteas women broke their eight-year hiatus from the longest format by playing a four-day match in England.