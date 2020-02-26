South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the series-deciding third T20I match between the sides at Newlands in Cape Town.

For the Proteas, Henrich Klaasen comes in for Reeza Hendricks, whereas Australia remain unchanged.

“We are gonna have a bowl. It will be dry in the afternoon but will play better under lights. I have played a lot of games here and it has been like that hence the decision to bowl first. Great to see the boys bounce back like that. One change, Henrich Klaasen comes in for Reeza Hendricks. Rassie comes in at the top and Henrich will come back into the middle order. It should be an exciting game,” said de Kock after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said: “He (de Kock) is a world-class player at the top of the order, so destructive, he is a crucial wicket. We would have batted first. We feel this is a lot drier than we have seen in the past. We are excited to post a big total and hopefully, it slows up later. They used the slower balls exceptionally well on a difficult wicket and we lost back to back wickets in the middle to late order. Credit to South Africa but we also played well. All in all, it sets up nicely. Same team. It is one of the most beautfiul places to play cricket and hopefully we can put on a show.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa