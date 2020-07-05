Former Indian skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) boss Sourav Ganguly stated that he would have loved to change his game as per the requirements of the T20 game had he played in the modern generation.

Although Ganguly featured in 59 IPL fixtures, he did not play a single T20I for the national team. He stated that T20 cricket is very important in the modern-day game and he would have liked to add the skills required to play the shortest format of the game.

During an interaction with current Indian test opener Mayank Agarwal, Ganguly was asked by a fan on Twitter whether he would have reinvented himself as a T20 player in this era or stuck to playing in ODIs and Test.

To this, Ganguly replied: “No, T20 is very important. I would have changed my game…I would have loved to… Although I did play first five years of the IPL.”

“It, you know, (gives you) the license to keep swinging and keep hitting. So I think I would have enjoyed T20,” he added.

Ganguly also spoke about the 2002 Natwest Trophy final against England at the iconic Lord’s.

“It was a great moment. We all got carried away, but that’s what sport is. When you win a game like that, you celebrate even more. That was one of the great cricket matches I have been part of,” Ganguly said.