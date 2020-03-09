BCCI president Sourav Ganguly along with India skipper Virat Kohli and other sports personalities lauded the Women in Blue for their outstanding effort which saw them finish them as the runners-up in the just-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

All-round Australia put on display a clinical performance to beat India by 85 runs and win their fifth T20 World Cup title in front of a packed home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final on Sunday.

“Well done the Women’s team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we’re super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players,” tweeted Ganguly.

Well done the Women’s team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we’re super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Kohli wrote: “Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever.”

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

“Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup…Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs Flag of India…Congrats to Australia!” tweeted former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs 🇮🇳 Congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 8, 2020

“It was a delight watching you through your campaign at the #WT20WC and the many moments of brilliance you’ve given us. We are all immensely proud of what you’ve been able to achieve. Upwards and onwards, @BCCIWomen. Jai Hind,” wrote India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.