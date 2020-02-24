The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday were spotted attending the Namaste Trump event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which is being said to be the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Notably, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had earlier landed in Ahemdabad in Gujarat on Monday, a little before 12 pm (IST). The US President and Melania are also accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in this 36 hour India visit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the regular protocol to receive him at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India.

As soon as Trump deboarded the aircraft, PM Modi welcomed the POTUS with a hug.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport to welcome the first family of the United States. As Trump walked the red carpet, he was given a guard of honour.

Trump and Modi then took part in the Namaste Trump event at the Motera Stadium where Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah were also present among a capacity crowd of more than a lakh people.

Post the event, the first family of the United States has headed to Agra where they will visit the historic Taj Mahal this evening.